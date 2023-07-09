Where Was Alice In Borderland Filmed And Which Locations Can You Actually Visit?

The Japanese Netflix series, "Alice in Borderland," based on the popular manga of the same name, follows a group of people who find themselves in a deserted Tokyo and are forced to play dangerous games to prevent being killed by a mysterious laser from the sky. As the show progresses, the contests become harder to survive while the mystery begins to unravel behind their strange situation of being trapped in a dystopian Japan.

According to a report from Yahoo, "Alice in Borderland" is one of the most-watched Japanese series on the streamer, and many of the individuals that couldn't look away from the non-stop thrill ride the show offered are probably wondering where filming took place. The production took place in studios and on location to ensure viewers could easily escape into the puzzling post-apocalyptic urban wasteland. Everything was shot in Japan, utilizing areas in the Kanto, Kansai, Chūbu, and Kyushu regions. Among the many sites from the country that were used, the Greater Tokyo Area served as one of the main production hubs for the Netflix program.

While fans are unfortunately unable to travel to the same empty Tokyo to play deadly card-based challenges, there are a number of places where certain scenes were shot that those who enjoyed the series can visit.