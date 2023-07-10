Batman: The Animated Series Had A TV Batman 'Crossover' That Only Real Fans Remember

Building on the success of director Tim Burton's "Batman" films, "Batman: The Animated Series" brought the titular vigilante — voiced by the great Kevin Conroy — to the small screen in a big way. Paul Dini and Bruce Timm's brainchild reimagined Gotham City, Batman, and his many iconic villains for a new generation of DC fans, successfully launching the DC Animated Universe in the process. At the same time, the series even managed to pack in some meta nods to the history of the Caped Crusader and his numerous adaptations.

One that might have slipped by you if you're not a massive Batman fan takes place in the episode "Beware the Gray Ghost." The story follows Batman as he unexpectedly teams up with his childhood hero, Simon Trent, aka the Gray Ghost. Trent previously portrayed the Gray Ghost character on television, instilling ideals like courage and justice in Bruce Wayne early in his life. For the episode, Trent is voiced by none other than Adam West, who famously played Batman on the live-action "Batman" TV series from the 1960s and its spin-off film.

Surprisingly, "Beware of the Gray Ghost" isn't the only Batman project that sees West work as a different DC character opposite a beloved Batman actor.