Is The Bear Actually Filmed In Chicago?

It may be cliche to say, but the city of Chicago is as much of a character on "The Bear" as any of the employees at the restaurant. The Windy City oozes through the characters' mannerisms and actions, but many shows claim to film somewhere only to actually shoot somewhere else. It can be pretty easy to spot in some cases with Los Angeles-style palm trees found in a series supposedly set in the Midwest.

However, "The Bear" stays true to its roots by actually filming in Chicago. In April 2023, The Record North Shore reported how trailers and trucks for "The Bear" production team could be spotted on Old Glenview Road. There were also reports the show would film in the nearby town of Evanston for certain scenes. This is similar to how it went for the show's first season, which filmed heavily at Mr. Beef on Orelans Street as well as Evanston.

Season 2 of "The Bear" was shot in and around Chicago from February 21 to April 28, 2023. It was a fast turnaround for the season to come out on Hulu on June 22 that same year, but then again, "The Bear" has always been about running against the clock and dealing with stress.