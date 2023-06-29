The Ending Of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Explained

This article contains SPOILERS for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth film in the series created by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, has been designed by writer-director James Mangold and co-writers Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp as a conclusion to the cinematic adventures of the whip-wielding, Nazi-fighting archeologist played by Harrison Ford. The only film in the series without Spielberg directing (he and Lucas still hold executive producer credits), the movie as a whole is a mixed bag, lacking the consistent verve of the original trilogy.

However, as a farewell tribute to the beloved character, it's ultimately successful. If the rest of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" had the same mix of cleverness, absurdity, and genuine heart as its final act, there's a very good chance the critics would be a lot more positive about it than they have been. This article will delve into what exactly happens during the film's ending, how it works in spite of (or even because of) its utter ridiculousness, and how it wraps up Indy's character arc.