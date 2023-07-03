The Charlize Theron Fantasy Flop Beating The Odds And Charting On Netflix
Disney isn't the only company in Hollywood that's tried to make money off live-action reboots of children's properties. In 2012, Universal came out with a dark, gritty take on the classic story of Snow White with "Snow White and the Huntsman." Many of the plot points remain the same from what general audiences are familiar with, except Eric the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) has a much more substantial role, becoming an ally to Snow White (Kristen Stewart) to overthrow her wicked stepmother, Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron). The film received mixed reviews, but it grossed $396 million at the box office against a budget of $170 million, which was apparently enough to warrant a sequel.
"The Huntsman: Winter's War" came out in 2016, and this time, Snow White takes a backseat to the Huntsman and newly introduced characters like Sara (Jessica Chastain), Eric's wife, and Queen Freya (Emily Blunt), Ravenna's sister. The sequel fared much worse, earning even poorer reviews than its predecessor and earning nearly $165 million at the global box office. It may have had a frosty reception upon release, but much like Snow White waking up from near-death, it's getting a second chance on Netflix, breaking into the Top 10 movies, perhaps due to people wanting to see more of Hemsworth after the success of "Extraction 2." Either way, it's a chance for viewers to see a darker take on the source material.
Gorgeous visuals may just save The Huntsman: Winter's War for some viewers
"The Huntsman: Winter's War" may have faced an uphill battle when it came out in theaters in 2016, but people seem to be warming up to the icy tale on Netflix. It definitely takes far more liberties with the original tale of "Snow White" than its predecessor, but perhaps the sequel bit off more than it could chew. Many critics noted how the movie felt overstuffed without delivering sufficient emotion. However, there were those who went to bat for "Winter's War."
Roxana Hadadi of Chesapeake Family Magazine was one of the few critics who supported the film when it came out, writing, "The heavily female-centered story boasts beautiful visual effects and a sense of humor sorely lacking from the original." It's hard to argue there's some serious talent in front of the camera, with multiple Oscar winners clearly having fun with the material. The movie's also noteworthy for being the feature-length directorial debut for Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, who served as the second unit director and visual effects supervisor on the first film. He'd go on to direct Netflix's "Kate."
Even if "Winter's War" gains a few more supporters with its turn on Netflix, it's unlikely the series will ever turn into a trilogy. "The Huntsman 3" feels like a pipedream, and given the fact Disney is working on its own live-action "Snow White" story starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, there just isn't enough room in this town for multiple "Snow White" franchises.