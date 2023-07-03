The Charlize Theron Fantasy Flop Beating The Odds And Charting On Netflix

"The Huntsman: Winter's War" may have faced an uphill battle when it came out in theaters in 2016, but people seem to be warming up to the icy tale on Netflix. It definitely takes far more liberties with the original tale of "Snow White" than its predecessor, but perhaps the sequel bit off more than it could chew. Many critics noted how the movie felt overstuffed without delivering sufficient emotion. However, there were those who went to bat for "Winter's War."

Roxana Hadadi of Chesapeake Family Magazine was one of the few critics who supported the film when it came out, writing, "The heavily female-centered story boasts beautiful visual effects and a sense of humor sorely lacking from the original." It's hard to argue there's some serious talent in front of the camera, with multiple Oscar winners clearly having fun with the material. The movie's also noteworthy for being the feature-length directorial debut for Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, who served as the second unit director and visual effects supervisor on the first film. He'd go on to direct Netflix's "Kate."

Even if "Winter's War" gains a few more supporters with its turn on Netflix, it's unlikely the series will ever turn into a trilogy. "The Huntsman 3" feels like a pipedream, and given the fact Disney is working on its own live-action "Snow White" story starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, there just isn't enough room in this town for multiple "Snow White" franchises.