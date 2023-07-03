The Witcher S3: Belleteyn & Ciri's Birthday Explained

At the beginning of "The Witcher" Season 3, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) are not on speaking terms after Yennefer attempted to sacrifice Ciri (Freya Allen) to regain her lost power in Season 2. As such, the on-again-off-again relationship between the Witcher and the Sorceress is at a new low when we begin Season 3, and later on in Episode 1 we see Yennefer and Geralt discussing their past relationship problems during a festival for the holiday "Belleteyn"

Belleteyn, sometimes called "Beltane," "May Day," or "Blossoming," is a holiday from "The Witcher" franchise that takes place from the night of April 30 into May 1. The Belleteyn festival itself centers around fertility and new life and is said to be the perfect occasion to commit to new relationships and marriages. Celebrations for Belleteyn often include eating, drinking, and making love, as well as an odd tradition where Belleteyn participants jump over live bonfires to boost their fertility.

Although this festival might seem like just a simple background setting for Geralt and Yennefer's relationship woes, the holiday is also significant because Ciri was actually born during Belleteyn. What's more, it's revealed later in the episode that Yennefer was also born on Belleteyn — which means that the two people Geralt of Rivia cares about most actually share the same birthday.