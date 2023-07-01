Deadliest Catch: S19's Emotional Funeral-At-Sea Was Very Hard For Johnathan Hillstrand

"Deadliest Catch" might largely focus on the action and adventure of life on the Bering Sea, but sometimes, the fact that these crab fishermen are real individuals — not just reality TV personalities — is heavily spotlighted. A prime example comes in Season 19 when Johnathan Hillstrand finds the strength and courage to help deckhand Jesse McCollum scatter the ashes of his late father, Mike, from aboard the F/V Time Bandit.

For Hillstrand, this funeral-at-sea was extremely difficult given the fact that he considered Mike, an engineer on the Time Bandit who he knew from high school, his best friend. In fact, Mike's ashes were on board the vessel for some time before the official farewell. Hillstrand says in Episode 7 ("Cold Hard World"), "I've just been putting it off because it's so emotional for me."

However, when his deckhand began experiencing restless nights as he slept beside the ashes, Hillstrand knew it was time to say goodbye, as difficult as it would be. Hillstrand says, "Jesse, I love your dad. He's my best friend, this is hard to do. I'm sorry this took me this long. I haven't had the courage to do it ..."