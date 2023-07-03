Whatever Happened To ootBox After Shark Tank?

In Season 13, Episode 16 of "Shark Tank," entrepreneurs Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan seek a $300,000 investment for 5% equity in a company called ootBox. Their flagship product is a single-room, moveable workspace built into a small shipping container that customers can either purchase for a large sum of money or rent for a comparatively lower price than competing office pod products. While it's not quite one of the most expensive deals in "Shark Tank" history, Friedman and Zofan indeed walk away $300,000 richer courtesy of Barbara Corcoran, who purchases 10% equity.

In the aftermath of appearing on "Shark Tank" — as happens frequently to companies featured on the show, whether they secure funding or not — ootBox saw an immediate, exponential growth in demand. "We couldn't pay for that type of exposure. You'd have to pay like a ganglion dollars," Friedman told his local ABC affiliate. "The expansion is definitely continuing. I mean over the past week, we've signed more leases than we did the first three months of the year."

Since their "Shark Tank" episode only just aired in 2022 and set the business on an upward trajectory, ootBox unsurprisingly remains in business today.