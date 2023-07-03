Whatever Happened To ootBox After Shark Tank?
In Season 13, Episode 16 of "Shark Tank," entrepreneurs Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan seek a $300,000 investment for 5% equity in a company called ootBox. Their flagship product is a single-room, moveable workspace built into a small shipping container that customers can either purchase for a large sum of money or rent for a comparatively lower price than competing office pod products. While it's not quite one of the most expensive deals in "Shark Tank" history, Friedman and Zofan indeed walk away $300,000 richer courtesy of Barbara Corcoran, who purchases 10% equity.
In the aftermath of appearing on "Shark Tank" — as happens frequently to companies featured on the show, whether they secure funding or not — ootBox saw an immediate, exponential growth in demand. "We couldn't pay for that type of exposure. You'd have to pay like a ganglion dollars," Friedman told his local ABC affiliate. "The expansion is definitely continuing. I mean over the past week, we've signed more leases than we did the first three months of the year."
Since their "Shark Tank" episode only just aired in 2022 and set the business on an upward trajectory, ootBox unsurprisingly remains in business today.
ootBox is thriving since appearing on Shark Tank
During their "Shark Tank" appearance, Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan explain that they produce two models of ootBox — both are the same size, but one is optimized for office use and the other for a pop-up retail space. Now, a graphic on the company's official Instagram account details two additional models, one of which is a longer version of the retail-oriented ootBox, while the other is recommended for use in healthcare or the food service industry.
The ootBox website also showcases some additional variations on their flagship product they manufactured to meet specific clients' custom needs. For example, for a restaurant in 2023 they created a long, open outdoor dining space. That same year they also helped convert a shipping container into a functional sauna on a private residence.
After "Shark Tank," then, Friedman and Zofan have not just remained in business but effectively expanded the scope of ootBox. Given that the funding they negotiated on-air likely played a significant part in this expansion, ootBox is testament to the lasting effect a successful "Shark Tank" appearance can have on a growing business.