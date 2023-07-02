The Flash: How Different Was Spider-Verse Creators Lord & Miller's Original Vision?

For better or worse, Warner Bros. and DC Comics' long-awaited superhero film "The Flash" has finally skidded into cinemas, drawing intensely polarizing reviews from critics and fans alike on its way to becoming a historical box-office bomb. Its clumsy rollout is by most metrics a disastrous end to a premiere over a decade in the making — which is pretty much an average Thursday for Warner's DC division at this point.

It may be hard to believe that hopes were high for "The Flash" once upon a time. After toiling in development hell since the late 1980s, the soft establishment of the DC Extended Universe with 2013's "Man of Steel" paved the way for a more earnest attempt to adapt the beloved speedster. By 2014, a "Flash" film was formally on the WB release schedule for October 2018.

With the studio's first choice James Wan opting to direct "Aquaman" (which was ultimately released in 2018), Warner Bros. tapped in-demand directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller fresh off of their impressive back-to-back 2014 box office run (between "The Lego Movie" and "22 Jumpstreet," they grossed nearly $800 million that year alone). Once they completed their story treatment, however, the duo departed in order to helm "Solo: A Star Wars Story" — a film with its own ghastly development issues that saw Lord and Miller replaced with Ron Howard halfway through principal photography.

While their most recent success "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" enjoys critical and commercial success in theatrical competition with "The Flash," Lord and Miller have provided more details about what their version of the film would've looked like — and how different the final product wound up being.