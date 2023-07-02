Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Praises The Network For Increasing Its LGBTQ+ Representation

One of the more unfortunate cultural divides in America is that between the Hallmark Channel and the rival splinter Great American Family channel, with the former committed to greater representation in its films and TV series for LGBTQ+, and Great American Media making the more conservative pledge that its programs will remain completely straight.

Luke Macfarlane, who has been called "the king of Christmas movies" for his long association with the Hallmark Channel's Christmas fare, can currently be seen outside the Hallmark universe on the AppleTV+ series "Platonic" with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. The Hallmark star recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview during which he praised Hallmark for its attempts at making its programming more inclusive.

"Hallmark is absolutely making efforts to create queer content, and I applaud them for that. They've been often the butt of jokes about the sort of limited nature of their cast, but they've really changed that, and they're really continuing to do that," the actor said.