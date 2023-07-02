Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Praises The Network For Increasing Its LGBTQ+ Representation
One of the more unfortunate cultural divides in America is that between the Hallmark Channel and the rival splinter Great American Family channel, with the former committed to greater representation in its films and TV series for LGBTQ+, and Great American Media making the more conservative pledge that its programs will remain completely straight.
Luke Macfarlane, who has been called "the king of Christmas movies" for his long association with the Hallmark Channel's Christmas fare, can currently be seen outside the Hallmark universe on the AppleTV+ series "Platonic" with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. The Hallmark star recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview during which he praised Hallmark for its attempts at making its programming more inclusive.
"Hallmark is absolutely making efforts to create queer content, and I applaud them for that. They've been often the butt of jokes about the sort of limited nature of their cast, but they've really changed that, and they're really continuing to do that," the actor said.
Macfarlane believes that Hallmark is interested in more than just good press for their inclusion efforts
Luke Macfarlane went on regarding the Hallmark Channel's recent efforts to improve LGBTQ+ representation in their holiday offerings. "I think they're doing that not just for the press. The Christmas movie ['The Holiday Sitter,' featuring an LGBTQ couple] they did last year was a big success for them, had lots of viewers. There's an audience there, for sure," he said.
Macfarlane also chimed in on Great American Family's position on the issue, albeit in a pretty diplomatic fashion. "It's that whole thing that was, why does me having visibility make yourself any less different? I think that we all deserve a place in the media, in the film world," Macfarlane said.
It's not an issue that's going to be resolved any time soon, but in the meantime, Macfarlane is pleased that Hallmark is on the side of inclusion and LGBTQ+ representation. And he also shared a bit of good news for fans looking forward to his next Christmas classic. "Hallmark has been very good to me, and I have agreed to do a Christmas movie for them this year," the star revealed. With this news, Hallmark fans have plenty to look forward to as Macfarlane makes his holiday movie return on the network.