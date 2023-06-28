Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas Is Getting A Major Party Of Five Reunion

During its annual Countdown to Christmas this year, Hallmark Channel will premiere a new movie titled "A Merry Scottish Christmas" starring former "Party of Five" leads Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf. A Deadline report about the project explains that Chabert and Wolf play siblings who travel to Scotland together to spend time with their mother. There, they learn something shocking about their family.

Hallmark Vice President Lisa Hamilton Daly emphasized how excited she is about the two "Party of Five" stars working with one another again. "The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers," she told Deadline.

Chabert herself shared that she and Wolf have been interested in collaborating on something new for some time now. "When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity," she said. Wolf, meanwhile, described his work with Chabert on "Party of Five" as one of his favorite life experiences. From the sound of it, then, not just fans of the '90s Fox drama but the key creatives involved in this upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie too are plenty excited about its reunion between the two former "Party of Five" stars.