Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas Is Getting A Major Party Of Five Reunion
During its annual Countdown to Christmas this year, Hallmark Channel will premiere a new movie titled "A Merry Scottish Christmas" starring former "Party of Five" leads Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf. A Deadline report about the project explains that Chabert and Wolf play siblings who travel to Scotland together to spend time with their mother. There, they learn something shocking about their family.
Hallmark Vice President Lisa Hamilton Daly emphasized how excited she is about the two "Party of Five" stars working with one another again. "The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers," she told Deadline.
Chabert herself shared that she and Wolf have been interested in collaborating on something new for some time now. "When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity," she said. Wolf, meanwhile, described his work with Chabert on "Party of Five" as one of his favorite life experiences. From the sound of it, then, not just fans of the '90s Fox drama but the key creatives involved in this upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie too are plenty excited about its reunion between the two former "Party of Five" stars.
Both Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf have maintained prolific acting careers since their Party of Five days
Today, cast members of "Party of Five" maintain varying levels of success in Hollywood. Whereas Jacob Smith — who plays the youngest Salinger sibling in the show's final few seasons — left Hollywood entirely, Neve Campbell is still a major TV and film actor. Meanwhile, after "Party of Five" Scott Wolf appeared on "NCIS" among plenty of other major TV shows including "The Night Shift" and the "Nancy Drew" series that kicked off in 2019. Lacey Chabert notably became a Hallmark regular in the 2010s, starring in more than 30 Hallmark Channel Original Movies to date including a number of the network's signature Christmas films.
That this "Party of Five" reunion is occurring in a Hallmark movie, then, is entirely unsurprising given Chabert's continual work with the network. Furthermore, given this ongoing professional relationship, future appearances alongside some of her other former "Party of Five" co-stars may simply depend on their willingness to work on a Hallmark project.