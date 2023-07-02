Indiana Jones 5: The Two Loose Ends That Needed Big Payoffs

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

After fifteen years away from the silver screen, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is back!

Years of anticipation have finally led to the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth film in the Lucasfilm franchise. The first in the saga to be directed by James Mangold, "Dial of Destiny" sees Jones as an old man on the verge of retirement, ready for his most important adventure yet. In the flick, Jones is roped into an adventure by his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to stop nefarious Nazis from using the Dial of Destiny — an artifact he's meant to destroy at the behest of his best bud Basil Shaw (Toby Jones). This is an Indy adventure and, naturally, things get a bit hectic, chaotic, and spooky.

/Film critic Lex Briscuso praised the film for its swift action sequences, inviting narrative, and arresting performances, with Bricuso describing Ford's final hurrah as "beyond triumphant" as the iconic Dr. Jones. Like all films, "Dial of Destiny" isn't perfect, and fans have a few issues with how the film wraps up. Taking to Reddit, user u/Massive_Number_3230 was a bit dumbfounded by how the murder subplot was left abandoned. "What happened to Indy and the authorities at the end? Wasn't he wanted for murder?" they asked. Indeed, "Dial of Destiny" isn't concerned with wrapping up the shocking amount of deaths and murders that mounted up throughout the feature, as Indy returns to his apartment in the finale, reunited with his loved ones.

While some fans were disappointed with how the murder situation wasn't resolved, others were taken aback by how Jones never destroyed the Dial of Destiny despite seeing firsthand how dangerous it is. "What happened to Indi promising to destroy the dial as well?" a fan questioned in the same Reddit thread.