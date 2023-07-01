Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Shocked Some Fans With Its High Death Count

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Indiana Jones" is back for his latest (and final) adventure and he's brought with him a surprisingly high death count.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), everyone's favorite archeologist, is no stranger to action and beating up bad guys. The character, throughout his various cinematic appearances, has proven to be a capable marksman and fighter, effortlessly able to take down anyone who dares to go against him and his mission. With "Dial of Destiny," the first film in the franchise directed by James Mangold, Indy is back — and he hasn't lost his charm as a fighter.

The legacy sequel, released 42 years after the character debuted in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," is filled to the brim with tight and immersive action sequences, proving that Indy's still got it — even at the age of 80. What the film doesn't have, at least according to some fans, is a conscience. Several "Indy" fans are shocked by the film's high death count. While Indiana Jones and his friends are always put in nefarious situations, fans are surprised by the lengths "Dial of Destiny" goes to show off the number of people who die. "I was surprised by the body count in this," wrote Reddit user u/jisforjoe. "Being Indy's pal is a death sentence lol." Indeed, being Indiana Jones' friend is simply not a good time, as "Dial of Destiny" manages to kill off a number of his buds, like Antonio Banderas' Renaldo. There's also the death of special agent Mason (Shaunette Renée Wilson), and a few other acquaintances that makes "Dial of Destiny" the most brutal "Indiana Jones" yet.