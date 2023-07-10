White Girl: The Underrated Indie Thriller You Must Watch On Netflix

Head to Netflix's homepage and it's a flurry of trending movies and binge-worthy shows, most of which are, unsurprisingly, Netflix originals. Dig a little deeper, however, and you will find a deep well of hidden gems and indie treasures, one of which is 2016's "White Girl."

Written and directed by Elizabeth Wood, "White Girl" follows a hedonistic college student who just moved to Ridgewood, Queens. Leah — played by Morgan Saylor, best known as Dana Brody in "Homeland" — spends her summer interning at a magazine and partying, striking up relationships with her terrible boss (Justin Bartha) and Blue (Brian Marc), a Puerto Rican neighbor who deals drugs on her corner. When Blue gets in trouble with the law, Leah goes to desperate extremes to get him out of jail.

What unfolds is a thorny labyrinth of white privilege. Leah holds more power than she thinks, and she wields it recklessly, though she's still on a lower rung than her boss, or the slimy lawyer (played by Chris Noth of "Law & Order" fame) helping with Blue's legal troubles. "Let's start with a name like 'White Girl,'" Wood told BuzzFeed in 2016. "Aside from being a reference to cocaine, this is a girl dealing with whiteness, with being a woman, and how both of these things change her privilege, her power, in every situation."