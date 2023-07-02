Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny - Is The Antikythera Real? History Explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

The Dial of Destiny might be the most realistic MacGuffin in the "Indiana Jones" franchise yet.

The titular mechanism from Ancient Greece — also referred to in the film as the Antikythera, as well as the Archimedes Dial (for its supposed inventor) — is said to be able to predict the times, dates, and places of naturally occurring temporal anomalies that, when passed through, can transport a person back to certain points in the time stream. And we here at Looper are happy to report that, yes, the mechanism is real. And, yes: it's basically a Time Machine (our sources relay that "The Simpsons" writers have been hanging onto it for the past few decades).

Okay, in all seriousness, of course, there isn't actually a Hellenistic time travel map just floating around in pieces out there — but the object it's based on may be just as impressive. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the Dial of Destiny is loosely based on a real, 2,000-year-old device called the Antikythera Mechanism, so named for the Grecian island it was traced to. Discovered by divers off the coast of said island at the turn of the 20th century, the mechanism is often described as the first working computer, capable of tracking planets and stars, charting cultural events such as the Olympics, and acting as a basic calendar.

Given how its invention could have arguably given its controllers (one of whom may have only theoretically been Archimedes) a novel mastery over the concept of time, it's easy to see how James Mangold and his collaborators reimagined it as a time travel device. As far-fetched as an extrapolation as it may be, it's arguably one of the more historically tangible "Indiana Jones" treasures so far.