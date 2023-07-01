Weeds Reboot? Original Series Star Elizabeth Perkins Is Interested

The Showtime dark comedy "Weeds," which originally aired from 2005 to 2012, is being eyed for a reboot starring Mary-Louise Parker, who headlined the original series as widow-turned-cannabis magnate Nancy Botwin. Parker is also slated to executive produce the potential new series, which will face some storytelling challenges after a series finale that showed her selling her business to Starbucks in a flash forward to the year 2022.

The series also starred Kevin Nealon as Nancy's accountant Doug Wilson, Justin Kirk as her brother-in-law Andy, and Elizabeth Perkins as her neighbor and frenemy Celia Hodes. Perkins recently told Variety she would be thrilled to join the cast for a "Weeds" revival, although she admitted the plans for a new iteration of the show are less than finalized.

"It's just that— it's talking," Perkins told Variety. "I'd be on board. I loved working with Mary-Louise Parker. I love those two characters together, Nancy and Celia!" Perkins and her fellow "Weeds" cast members have been busy since the series wrapped more than a decade ago, and not every one of them is as enthusiastic about a reboot as Perkins.