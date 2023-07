Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Weeds Reboot? Original Series Star Elizabeth Perkins Is Interested

The Showtime dark comedy "Weeds," which originally aired from 2005 to 2012, is being eyed for a reboot starring Mary-Louise Parker, who headlined the original series as widow-turned-cannabis magnate Nancy Botwin. Parker is also slated to executive produce the potential new series, which will face some storytelling challenges after a series finale that showed her selling her business to Starbucks in a flash forward to the year 2022.

The series also starred Kevin Nealon as Nancy's accountant Doug Wilson, Justin Kirk as her brother-in-law Andy, and Elizabeth Perkins as her neighbor and frenemy Celia Hodes. Perkins recently told Variety she would be thrilled to join the cast for a "Weeds" revival, although she admitted the plans for a new iteration of the show are less than finalized.

"It's just that— it's talking," Perkins told Variety. "I'd be on board. I loved working with Mary-Louise Parker. I love those two characters together, Nancy and Celia!" Perkins and her fellow "Weeds" cast members have been busy since the series wrapped more than a decade ago, and not every one of them is as enthusiastic about a reboot as Perkins.