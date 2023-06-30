Why Howard Stern Fired Artie Lange, Where He Is Now And How They Both Feel Today

From 2001 to 2009, "MADtv" comedian Artie Lange served as the right-hand man of Howard Stern on the latter's radio program. However, after eight years, that partnership came to an abrupt halt, with Lange removed from his No. 2 spot on "The Howard Stern Show."

Ultimately, Lange's substance abuse proved to be too much for Stern to handle. Though Stern allowed Lange to be an open book on the air regarding his struggle with addiction, his antics — including an in-studio altercation with assistant Teddy Roland — grew steadily darker. Following Lange's suicide attempt and numerous months spent in a psychiatric ward, he was forced to seek comedic work elsewhere.

On his show, when asked by a caller to discuss the situation, Stern expressed his wish that Lange seek help, and not continue to get laughs from his drug-initiated actions. "Artie needs to survive," said Stern (via Entertainment Weekly). "Artie is no longer a sideshow. In my world, Artie can't be a sideshow." In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, Lange added that Stern was nervous to bring him back, out of fear he'd relapse. "Howard is afraid he's gonna say the wrong thing and set me off. He's like, 'God forbid something happens.' What happened was real intense," he said.

