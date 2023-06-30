Whatever Happened To Zorpads After Shark Tank?

Sierra Smith and Taylor Wiegele's mission to end foot odor seemed closer than ever after receiving a deal from "Shark Tank" investors Lori Greiner and Charles Barkley. But different various life occurrences made the entrepreneurs pivot the structure of their company.

The team saw an influx of orders, which took some time to adjust to. They also received notable press, being included in such outlets as NASA, Men's Health, and Better Homes & Gardens. The product sells on Amazon and Walmart. In March 2020, they donated 10% of their profits to the No Kid Hungry Foundation. As for the sharks, Grenier dropped out in 2021, while Barkley remained with the company.

Despite their success, neither work full-time for Zorpads. Wiegele is the head of product management for Coterie while Smith serves as senior vice president for Leavitt Equity Partners. Wiegele described Zorpads as a side hustle in a 2019 Harvard Business School interview, and that's a model that better suits their needs. "[Our story] is just a good reminder that there are many ways to build a business," he commented. "You typically think of people [starting their own venture] as doing it full-time, but we've just done it our own way that allows us to make money and pay off our student loans while still working on a company we believe in." Their net worth is estimated to be over $4 million.

Smith and Wiegele aren't the only ones who believe in Zorpads. When they were on the show, it was the sharks who were begging to work with them.