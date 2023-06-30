Indiana Jones: Fans Weren't Prepared For How The Franchise Wrote Off Shia LaBeouf In Dial Of Destiny

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Amidst the car chases and aerial fights, the emotional center of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" involves seeing Indy (Harrison Ford) look back on his life and feel nothing but regret. He's separated from Marion (Karen Allen), and as the audience learns later, his son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), died after enlisting in the army. The information is relayed in a news broadcast initially, but Indy breaks down later while speaking with Wombat (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) about how he would be there for his son if he could go back in time.

It makes sense for the series to write off LaBeouf in some capacity. The character wasn't exactly well-received in "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," and the actor's legal troubles, including violence toward his ex-partner FKA Twigs, likely sealed his fate that the "Indiana Jones" franchise wanted nothing to do with him moving forward. While Mutt's absence may have been expected, how it was handled surprised some fans.

Redditor u/_Comic_ pointed out how the movie did something mature by making Mutt's death integral to the plot, "I feel like everyone was expecting some throwaway line to write him out of the movie, but nah, Indy's son is f***ing dead and he blames himself. Yeesh." It led to one of the most emotional moments in any "Indiana Jones" movie, with u/KyloZae pointing out, "Harrison killed when he described what happened with him and Mutt." It gave the entire film greater gravitas and a stellar Harrison Ford performance.