Who Is Indiana Jones' Son & What's His Fate In Dial Of Destiny?

Indiana Jones is finally back on the big screen. But this time, he's unearthing the fate of the franchise's most maligned character. In "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the titular character (played once more by Harrison Ford) reveals during a hypothetical conversation about time travel that if he could go back and change one thing, he would stop his son from enlisting in the Vietnam War. That son is none other than Henry Jones III (Shia LaBeouf), also known as "Mutt Williams," who is one of the worst-received "legacy" characters in blockbuster history.

Played by a then-in-demand Shia LeBeouf in the polarizing "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," the character was meant to serve as a potential "next Indiana Jones" for a new generation. Ultimately, the character was met with unanimous criticism — though that likely isn't the only reason they chose to kill him offscreen before the events of the new film.

As Indy painfully recounts, Mutt died in the Vietnam War after enlisting to infuriate his father. While this is used to explain why the adventurer has isolated himself from his ex-wife, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), it was likely written as a way of dealing with Mutt's absence without having to bring back LeBeouf.