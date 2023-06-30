The Witcher S3: Why Fabio Is More Impressive Than You Might Realize

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1, Episode 3 — "Reunion"

"The Witcher" Season 3 is finally here. While fans count down Henry Cavill's final days as Geralt of Rivia, Netflix remains committed to the franchise, introducing big and small characters that expand the "Witcher" universe. One such character is Fabio Sachs (Stuart Thompson), who, on the surface, seems like an unimportant side character, but is much more important to The World.

Starting from humble beginnings as a banking assistant, Fabio eventually leaves that life behind, becoming a legendary figure in the history of The World. Known as a great explorer, Fabio made a name for himself for his ventures exploring The World and discovering landmasses, which cemented him as one of the most important individuals in history.

When audiences meet Fabio in "The Witcher" Season 3, he's still in his early days of working at Giancardi Bank in Gors Velen. Tasked with escorting Ciri (Freya Allan) around the city, he and the young Witcher get into their own shenanigans while Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) ties up some of the loose ends of her past. Fabio and Ciri's short-lived adventure comes to a head when they attend a basilisk display, resulting in Ciri killing the captured wyvern.

While Fabio successfully showed Ciri the city, the Netflix series could return to his character one day, depicting the many travels that made him a legend.