The Witcher S3: Why Fabio Is More Impressive Than You Might Realize
Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1, Episode 3 — "Reunion"
"The Witcher" Season 3 is finally here. While fans count down Henry Cavill's final days as Geralt of Rivia, Netflix remains committed to the franchise, introducing big and small characters that expand the "Witcher" universe. One such character is Fabio Sachs (Stuart Thompson), who, on the surface, seems like an unimportant side character, but is much more important to The World.
Starting from humble beginnings as a banking assistant, Fabio eventually leaves that life behind, becoming a legendary figure in the history of The World. Known as a great explorer, Fabio made a name for himself for his ventures exploring The World and discovering landmasses, which cemented him as one of the most important individuals in history.
When audiences meet Fabio in "The Witcher" Season 3, he's still in his early days of working at Giancardi Bank in Gors Velen. Tasked with escorting Ciri (Freya Allan) around the city, he and the young Witcher get into their own shenanigans while Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) ties up some of the loose ends of her past. Fabio and Ciri's short-lived adventure comes to a head when they attend a basilisk display, resulting in Ciri killing the captured wyvern.
While Fabio successfully showed Ciri the city, the Netflix series could return to his character one day, depicting the many travels that made him a legend.
Fabio's greatness lies outside The Continent
While we're sure Fabio Sachs was an excellent employee of Giancardi Bank, it wasn't until he left The Continent that he achieved his true potential. If he were to have a real-world comparison, one could say Fabio's legacy is similar to Marco Polo, Ferdinand Magellan, and other European explorers who adventured to other parts of Earth.
Following his tenure at the bank, Fabio attended Oxenfurt Academy to study Archaeology, developing a desire to learn The World's secrets by exploring what lies beyond The Continent. Eventually, he would find the funding to begin his exploration with the monarchy of Lyria and Rivia, giving him the necessary resources in exchange for Fabio establishing trade routes to the new lands. His expeditions would take him far to the East, North, and West. During his final adventure into the West, Fabio discovered a new continent, aptly named the Western Continent, but commonly referred to as the New World. Fabio and his crew contracted a deadly unknown disease in this new land, killing them all. To honor the legendary explorer, Fabiola, Fabio's Cape, and a mountain range were named after him on the continent's Eastern Coast.
Although it seems unlikely "The Witcher" would explore this period of Fabio's life, Stuart Thompson, who brought Fabio to life, told TresA Magazine he had a wonderful experience on the "Witcher" set. Thompson also said playing Fabio on "The Witcher" was a completely different experience from anything else in his young career. From the sound of things, Thompson would love to return to Fabio one day, and with a relatively clean slate, Netflix could explore Fabio's adventures outside The Continent.