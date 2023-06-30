Which Blue Bloods Cast Member Turned Down Multiple Auditions For The Sopranos?

During its six-season run on HBO, "The Sopranos" became one of the most celebrated programs in the history of television. Almost two decades removed from its divisive, but brilliant series finale, it's every bit as beloved, and obsessed about as it was while it was still on the air. Given the esteem "The Sopranos" held in Hollywood circles during its initial run, one would think creator David Chase would've had A-list talent lining up out the door for even a cameo appearance in the show. It seems, however, that "Blue Bloods" star Jennifer Esposito was one actor Chase and company could never lock down for the series.

Esposito admitted this fact during a recent chat with Variety, telling the publication, "I chose to not go up for it ["The Sopranos"] when they would call me in because it was like, 'I can't relive this." It seems the Staten Island-raised Esposito might've been a little too close to the series' gangland source material for comfort, claiming parts of her upbringing indeed made the thought of reliving them on the set of "The Sopranos" unnerving, particularly those scenes involving Tony Soprano's daughter, Meadow.

She'd go on to claim she was also not crazy about how the show depicted Italian culture, telling Variety, "They wanted me to come in a few times for certain things, and I was like, 'No. The way you're portraying Italian culture? Oh, get over yourself.'"