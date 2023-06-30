Deadpool 3's Hugh Jackman Once Had To Convince Fans He Was Wolverine

Hugh Jackman wasn't always famous. Even getting cast as Wolverine, a role that would go on to define his prolific and ongoing career, in 20th Century Fox's live-action adaptation of Marvel's "X-Men" wouldn't immediately change his status as a recognizable figure. During a 2006 interview with IGN, Jackman revealed that in the year following the film's release, no one clocked him as the aggressive Canadian mutant. And while Jackman admitted that this made the transition into stardom more comfortable, it did lead to some awkward moments when he was required to prove his own identity to fans.

"The great thing about having done Wolverine first, in terms of my life as an actor, is that for a year after that film came out, no one recognized me," said Jackman. "Even fans, when I was walking down the street. They'd say, 'You kind of look like him, but you're not him.' At one point, I even got out my driver's license to show him who I was because they were having an argument. To settle the argument I said, 'Actually, I am the guy.' And the guy was like, 'Sure you are,' He wasn't happy about it. So, it was this great kind of thing. The movie really opened up my career and gave me great opportunities that I'd never had before. It was something I will always be forever grateful for."

Now, having played the role nine times, and with the upcoming "Deadpool 3" being his tenth, it would be almost impossible to imagine anyone not recognizing Jackman as Wolverine, even if he doesn't match the source material's original character specs.