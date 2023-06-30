Who Plays Vance In The Black Phone?

Released in the Summer of 2022, Scott Derrickson's supernatural creeper "The Black Phone" hit theaters with no particular shortage of expectation. That's largely because the film — based on a story by celebrated horror scribe Joe Hill — marked Derrickson's return to true-blue genre territory after a tricky stint with Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange" franchise. It is also re-teamed Derrickson with his "Sinister" star, Ethan Hawke, with the beloved actor making a rare villainous turn as a vile child murderer in 1970s Denver.

Hawke's role as "The Grabber" is, of course, more supporting in nature, with "The Black Phone" focusing largely on his latest victim, a clever teen named Finn Blake (Mason Thames). Trapped in The Grabber's basement cell, Finn begins encountering the spirits of past victims who call him on the titular communication device hoping to help him find a way to escape captivity. One of those victims is the volatile, pinball-loving punk Vance Hopper, who fell prey to The Grabber sometime between beating the pulp out of some kids who interrupted his record-smashing game and Finn getting grabbed.

The role is played with a powder keg of energy by Brady Hepner. And if he looked familiar under that hair-metal teased wig, it's because Hepner has logged a couple of impressive gigs in the early days of his career. Here's where you might've seen him before.