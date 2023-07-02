The Ending Of Like Dogs Explained

"Like Dogs" is what happens when you start with a premise right out of a golden age slasher film but decide to take the story in the direction of the best psychological thrillers. The movie opens with people being kidnapped and put inside a bizarre science experiment where they're treated like animals, but as layers of betrayal start to get peeled back it becomes clear the experiment isn't what it seems.

Unlike the "Saw" films, "Like Dogs" is more interested in keeping you guessing than showing you grotesque images on screen. The best thing about the movie is that the audience can never guess what's about to happen next, and the plot gets propelled forward by plot twist after plot twist.

Of course, all of that means there's plenty to keep track of as the movie builds to a climax. By the second or third double cross, it can be easy to mix up what everyone's real motivations are and who, if anyone, is innocent in this entire experiment. Luckily for you, we've got a full breakdown on how "Like Dogs" reaches its dramatic conclusion.