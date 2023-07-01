Is The Dial Of Destiny Indiana Jones' Most Powerful Relic Yet?

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

When it comes to the findings of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), his discoveries don't so much belong in a museum, but rather stored away by top men ("Top. Men."). It's strange then that after all these years, what might be the most powerful trinket he's ever got his hands on ends up being a paperweight on his kitchen table. In "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the daring explorer comes into possession of the Antikythera, which has the ability to determine actual fissures in time, allowing those that possess it to pop in and out of history should they find one. Handy, right?

However, when you weigh Jones' new find up against his earlier discoveries, it's worth asking just which one comes out on top as the item worth keeping. From the face-crumbling container of The Ten Commandments to the crystal head that holds all of Wikipedia and then some, just what is the most powerful relic the world's bravest explorer has come across over the years, and which one is worth storing in case of emergencies? Well, when you line them all up, the Antikythera might actually be the one that comes out on top time and time again. In fact, if Indy really wanted to, he could use it to collect the whole aforementioned set from his archaeological findings.