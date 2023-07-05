Here's Where You Can Stream Call Me Kat Online

The Kat's out of the bag — Fox's fresh sitcom "Call Me Kat" has been canceled after three seasons. The series, which stars "Jeopardy!" host and "The Big Bang Theory" alum Mayim Bialik as its titular lead, ran for just over two years, but it nonetheless managed to put out 53 episodes in that time and garnered its very own devoted following.

With news of cancellation coming just one day after the finale episode of "Call Me Kat" Season 3 aired, it means that the show has completely wrapped up its run and no additional episodes are on the horizon. That may be a bummer for fans who wanted to see more of Kat's antics, but the show finishing up also means that it can now be watched the entire way through, from start to finish. Thankfully, "Call Me Kat" is readily available online, with each of its three seasons available through certain streaming services. However, fans may have to mix and match their platform of choice in order to stream the entire show.