The Walking Dead: Dead City Episode 3 Pulls Off An Escape From New York Spin

Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 1, Episode 3, "People Are a Resource"

Post-apocalyptic stories about dystopian cities are bound to draw comparisons to "Escape from New York," especially when they're set in the Big Apple. Sometimes, though, the similarities are by design. The creators of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" have openly acknowledged the influence of John Carpenter's cult classic on their series, and Episode 3 sees them go all-out with the tributes.

In this one, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) continue on their quest to rescue Hershel (Logan Kim) from the clutches of The Croat (Željko Ivanek). However, in order to do that, they must find a way into his Madison Square Garden stronghold while simultaneously contending with the flesh-eating creatures who roam the streets.

"Dead City" Episode 3 also sees the protagonists mingle with other survivors, who explain that the army doesn't want New York to have access to the rest of the world. Sound familiar? The post-apocalyptic city in Carpenter's movie is also a prison that's closed off from regular society. That said, "Dead City" borrows other ideas from the 1981 actioner, especially regarding the way in which the villains operate.