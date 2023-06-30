The Witcher S3: Who Plays Otto The Werewolf & What Do We Know From The Books?

"The Witcher" Season 3 has no shortage of monsters and beasts for Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and his team to encounter. However, not all of them are obstacles for Geralt to slay. In fact, audiences were introduced to a famous character from the book "Season of Storms" in the latest season in the form of Otto Dussart, played by Dempsey Bovell.

In the book, Otto is a lycanthrope, a.k.a. werewolf. His backstory, which he reiterates in the third episode of Season 3, is how he fled his village to escape the plague but was cursed to be a werewolf. The villagers subsequently hired Geralt to kill him, but upon realizing he meant no harm, Geralt spared him. Otto now uses an amulet to avoid reverting to his werewolf form.

Bovell does an exceptional job of instilling world-weariness in Otto. While he only appears in one episode in Season 3, Volume 1, hopefully, it's not the last time fans see him in live-action. Bovell has shown up in smaller roles in many high-profile projects, including an Imperial Clerk in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and Van-Zod in "Krypton." With three more episodes of "The Witcher" Season 3 coming out on July 27, it'd be great to see more of Otto going forward.