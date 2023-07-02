The Witcher S3 - Who Is The Girl That Stole Ciri's Money (And Who Plays Her)?
"The Witcher" Season 3 introduces both Geralt (Henry Cavill) and fans to a bunch of new characters (and a familiar set of actors to portray them). However, there's one particular new face that fans may be extra curious about. In Season 3, Episode 3, titled "Reunion," Ciri (Freya Allan) gets help from a mysterious girl taking down a violent baby wyvern, only for the thief to subsequently reveal that she has pickpocketed Ciri and taken her money. The role of this intriguing thief character has yet to be fully expanded upon, but she's actually quite an important character for the future of the series.
The rogue is none other than Mistle, played by Christelle Elwin. Mistle is a member of the Rats, a gang of misfits who use shady methods to steal from the wealthy for their own gain. Per an official description of Mistle from Elwin's casting announcement, "She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything." While viewers have yet to see Mistle's character arc fully realized by the ending of "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1, her history in the original books gives some hints at what to expect from her going forward.
Mistle and Ciri share a connection in the books
In the original book saga of "The Witcher," Mistle's arc is closely tied to that of Ciri's. Like her Netflix counterpart, she is a member of the Rats and a thief. She has quite the tragic backstory to boot, having fled her hometown to escape the violent quelling of a political rebellion, only to suffer sexual violence at the hands of her male captors. Her perilous journey eventually culminated in her helping to found the Rats along with several of her peers.
While the foundation of the dynamic between Ciri and Mistle in the series is currently on shaky ground (the latter did steal from the former, after all), their relationship in the books is one of romance. The pair forge a deep connection in the time they spend with one another, and it's a major stepping stone for Ciri in terms of her emotional arc. Whether this is all replicated in the Netflix series remains to be seen, but it seems clear from their initial interaction that Mistle and Ciri will find their lives intertwined with one another in at least some fashion.
Christelle Elwin has a background in both TV and theater
Mistle's actor, Christelle Elwin, is actually a bit of a rising star at the moment. Her career in film and TV kicked off in 2022, when she made a guest appearance as a character named Marianne on the British sitcom "Bloods." Since then, she has appeared as a guest star on episodes of Netflix's fantasy series "The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself" and the long-running crime comedy series "Death in Paradise."
Elwin is also a theater performer, having made her professional debut in the industry around the same time as her first TV credit. To date, the actor's biggest role has been playing the Messenger in Roy Alexander Weise's production of the classic William Shakespeare play "Much Ado About Nothing."
While Mistle's part in "The Witcher" is yet to fully expand in the rest of Season 3 and beyond, Elwin has been quite enthusiastic about her role as the character. She has even alluded to having read the original books that the Netflix series is based on. "Thanks to the ENTIRE crew and cast for helping to bring this character to life," the actor captioned a post of Mistle on Instagram. "The books are great and no matter what, I love Mistle."