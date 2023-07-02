The Witcher S3 - Who Is The Girl That Stole Ciri's Money (And Who Plays Her)?

"The Witcher" Season 3 introduces both Geralt (Henry Cavill) and fans to a bunch of new characters (and a familiar set of actors to portray them). However, there's one particular new face that fans may be extra curious about. In Season 3, Episode 3, titled "Reunion," Ciri (Freya Allan) gets help from a mysterious girl taking down a violent baby wyvern, only for the thief to subsequently reveal that she has pickpocketed Ciri and taken her money. The role of this intriguing thief character has yet to be fully expanded upon, but she's actually quite an important character for the future of the series.

The rogue is none other than Mistle, played by Christelle Elwin. Mistle is a member of the Rats, a gang of misfits who use shady methods to steal from the wealthy for their own gain. Per an official description of Mistle from Elwin's casting announcement, "She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything." While viewers have yet to see Mistle's character arc fully realized by the ending of "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1, her history in the original books gives some hints at what to expect from her going forward.