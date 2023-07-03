Grey's Anatomy Was Nearly Canceled Before It Aired Because An Exec 'Almost Slept On Shonda Rhimes'

Of all the TV shows that have premiered over the past 20 years, few have gone on to be as popular as "Grey's Anatomy." In the 18 years since its 2005 debut, the Shonda Rhimes-created ABC medical drama has remained a flagship title for its network. The show has even managed to hold onto its place as one of television's biggest scripted originals despite suffering a handful of noteworthy cast departures over the course of its time on the air.

One of the series' biggest losses came in its sixth season, which saw Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) unceremoniously leave its central hospital behind. It's now been over a decade since Heigl made her last on-screen appearance as the fan-favorite character. She nonetheless reunited recently with her former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star, Ellen Pompeo, for a 2023 installment of Variety's Actors on Actors. During their conversation, Pompeo and Heigl not only reflected on some of their early memories working on "Grey's Anatomy" together but also revealed that the series was almost canceled before its first episode even aired.

Looking back on the days leading up to the show's 2005 premiere, Heigl said, "I just remember that I was nervous that they were not going to air it. There was a moment when it was unclear. They didn't like it." Pompeo, in response, added, "We'll be very nice and not name the executive who almost took a nap on Shonda Rhimes. I'm not saying it, but he almost slept on Shonda Rhimes — almost didn't air that pilot!"