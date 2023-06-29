Big Bang Theory: The Awkward Way Johnny Galecki Asked Judd Hirsch To Be His Dad

"The Big Bang Theory" definitely welcomed more than its fair share of absolutely wild guest stars throughout the years. Mark Hamill. Stephen Hawking. Carrie Fisher. Steve Wozniak. Stan Lee, Bill Gates, Bill Nye... the list goes on and on. Also, Wil Wheaton shows up sometimes.

"TBBT" was basically the biggest thing on television for years, so one would think it would be pretty easy to get actors to agree to appear on the show. As Johnny Galecki — who played Leonard Hofstadter for the entire series — showed, though, there's a wrong way to ask a fellow actor to appear on your show.

While the entire cast spoke to Stephen Colbert, the late night host asked which guest star was their favorite. Galecki replied, "Judd Hirsch was a big deal for me. We ran into him at some function and I ran up to him and I said, 'I'm just a massive fan of 'Taxi' and your role on that, and I kind of tried to base the purpose of my character on the purpose of your character.' And then I said, 'you wanna play my dad? You wanna come on and play my dad?' And I realized he might not have any idea what show I'm talking about, or that I'm an actor, even."

It's a great and very embarrassing story, but luckily, Hirsch did end up appearing on "TBBT" as Leonard's dad. But what did Hirsch think of this interaction from his point of view?