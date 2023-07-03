Outer Banks Season 3: How To Visit Everywhere The Pogues Went

As its title suggests, Netflix's "Outer Banks" takes place in the scenic beach community of North Carolina, though it was actually filmed in South Carolina in the Charleston area. In the OBX, war is waged between the working-class Pogues and the haughty Kooks, though it quickly extends beyond the parameters of the Eastern shores. Season 2 takes John B. (Chase Stokes) and the gang to the Bahamas, with Barbados acting as a location stand-in.

At the end of Season 2, the Pogues board the Camerons' cargo ship that's en route to Guadalupe and end up marooned on an island they dub Poguelandia. The third season is dicey for the Pogues, but for fans watching along at home, there are plenty of tropical locales worth drooling over.

Season 3 opens with a bang thanks to a fiery plane crash. Kiara's (Madison Bailey) ensuing capture is devastating, but the surrounding beauty is undeniable. To film the watery crash, the "Outer Banks" crew returned to Barbados, specifically the Port St. Charles luxury marina near Speightstown. Much of the Pogues' Season 3 adventures take place in Barbados, making "Outer Banks" the perfect binge to vicariously satisfy your wanderlust.