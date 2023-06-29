Captain America's Anthony Mackie Wanted A Very Different Superhero Role In The MCU
If Anthony Mackie had gotten his wish, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have been drastically different.
It's no secret that joining the MCU can change an actor's life. The franchise turned cinematic unknowns like Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland into overnight sensations while affording veteran actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd steady paycheques. For Anthony Mackie, the MCU has been a boon that continues to provide opportunities.
Mackie has become a household name thanks to Marvel, starting off first as the Falcon, then taking on the moniker of Captain America. While he's no doubt enjoying being at the top of the food chain in terms of Marvel's hierarchy, Mackie's original casting hope would have seen him take on the role of a completely different superhero. While speaking with Inverse, Mackie opened up about how he originally petitioned Marvel for the role of Black Panther — not Sam Wilson. "I had been contacting Marvel a lot about Black Panther," the actor revealed, saying that he had been penning letters to the studio. "I was trying to find a way to make them make Black Panther. And I wanted to be Black Panther because growing up I [expletive] loved Black Panther."
When Mackie was brought in by Marvel, the actor was under the assumption that he was being offered the keys to Wakanda's kingdom. That, of course, wasn't the case.
Anthony Mackie was surprised that he wasn't offered Black Panther
Anthony Mackie's initial meeting was with MCU veteran producer Nate Moore and Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." During the chat, Mackie recalled how Joe Russo was remaining secretive regarding the character the actor would play. "I was like, 'You know what, I like y'all dudes. I'll do it. I'll go on this ride with you,'" Mackie said. The actor was left stumped when he was offered the role of Sam Wilson, a.k.a The Falcon, and not Black Panther. "What other major comic book figure has enough of a presence to have his own movie?" the actor discussed. "So when they hit me up and they were like, 'Yo, so it's Sam Wilson,' I'm like, 'Really?'"
The role of Black Panther ultimately went to the late Chadwick Boseman, who made his debut as T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." As for Mackie, he's made out like a bandit thanks to the role of The Falcon. The character has since transitioned into becoming Captain America, with Mackie now set to spearhead his own solo flick as the star-spangled-hero.
Beyond that, Mackie has spread his talents far and wide, starring in projects like "Seberg" and "Altered Carbon." The Captain America star said as much in an interview with Deadline, explaining how the ever-expanding franchise has opened up numerous doors for him. "The great thing about being in the Marvel movies is it allows me a certain freedom and opportunity to really have fun in the business and do things that I otherwise wouldn't be allowed to do," he said. And now, Mackie has the honor of taking on the Captain America mantle, a gig that's just as awesome as being Black Panther.