Captain America's Anthony Mackie Wanted A Very Different Superhero Role In The MCU

If Anthony Mackie had gotten his wish, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have been drastically different.

It's no secret that joining the MCU can change an actor's life. The franchise turned cinematic unknowns like Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland into overnight sensations while affording veteran actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd steady paycheques. For Anthony Mackie, the MCU has been a boon that continues to provide opportunities.

Mackie has become a household name thanks to Marvel, starting off first as the Falcon, then taking on the moniker of Captain America. While he's no doubt enjoying being at the top of the food chain in terms of Marvel's hierarchy, Mackie's original casting hope would have seen him take on the role of a completely different superhero. While speaking with Inverse, Mackie opened up about how he originally petitioned Marvel for the role of Black Panther — not Sam Wilson. "I had been contacting Marvel a lot about Black Panther," the actor revealed, saying that he had been penning letters to the studio. "I was trying to find a way to make them make Black Panther. And I wanted to be Black Panther because growing up I [expletive] loved Black Panther."

When Mackie was brought in by Marvel, the actor was under the assumption that he was being offered the keys to Wakanda's kingdom. That, of course, wasn't the case.