Supernatural: The Animation - Jared Padalecki Voices Sam But Who Plays Dean?

Between 2005 and 2020, "Supernatural" was the very definition of cult sensation for The CW. During that time, it was also one of the best-loved supernatural fantasy series on the air, building a legion of fans so wholly consumed with the demon-fighting adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester that some still haven't gotten over the series' cancellation, despite its lengthy network tenure.

Those beloved characters were portrayed by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles for the entirety of the series' 327-episode run, with Ackles even reprising his role as Dean Winchester for the "Supernatural" prequel series "The Winchesters," despite his on-screen brother's absence.

Lest all the "Supernatural" superfans forget, Sam and Dean Winchester also fought evil anime-style in 2011's short-lived, and aptly titled series "Supernatural: The Animation." The rub there is, of course, that this time Padalecki was the only O.G. Winchester boy to serve as a regular contributor to the cast of "Supernatural: The Animation," with the actor voicing Sam for all 22 episodes of the show.

As for big brother Dean, he was largely voiced by Annakin Slayd (AKA Andrew Farrar), who's earned credits on projects like "The Factory," "Assassin's Creed III," "Spaceman," and "Playmobil: The Movie" over the years. And if you've seen "Supernatural: The Animation," you know Slayd did a better than solid job mimicking the gravelly, perpetually nervy tones of Ackles' Dean.