It's Always Sunny: Which Episodes Star Guillermo Del Toro And Who Does He Play?

With their outsize affection for lukewarm milk, family hooplas, and, uh, each other, the McPoyles are some of the biggest oddballs to emerge from the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" universe. Odder still is that renowned Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro plays the McPoyle family patriarch, Pappy.

Pappy made his triumphant debut in Season 8, Episode 3, "The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre," in which the McPoyles gather for the wedding of Maureen Ponderosa and Liam McPoyle. In the Season 11 episode "McPoyle vs Ponderosa: The Trial of the Century," the wedding party — including Pappy — reconvenes to hash out the disastrous occasion in court.

The Oscar-winning director was happy to debase himself for his good friend Charlie Day. "I told Charlie to give me the most demeaning cameo he could in the episode, and he came up with Pappy McPoyle," del Toro said in a behind-the-scenes interview. The filmmaker plays Pappy with the unhinged exuberance of a man who spends most of his time behind the camera, rambling incoherently about eating his children. "Pappy McPoyle is like Zeus," del Toro tongue-in-cheekily proclaimed. "He is the originary father of all the McPoyles. They come from his loins like the Titans in Greek mythology. And he has to destroy them before they eat him."