Here's Where You Can Watch Temptation Island
While reality TV shows might be a ubiquitous part of the television landscape, the first big reality boom happened in the early aughts, when a flurry of shows premiered following the success of "The Real World" and "Survivor." Many were duds, barely lasting a single season (RIP, "America's Most Smartest Model" — we barely knew ye).
"Temptation Island" premiered in 2001 and was a ratings bomb by its 3rd season. Nevertheless, the series has been reevaluated in hindsight, with The Washington Post dubbing it a "groundbreaker" alongside other dating and love reality shows, like "The Bachelor" and "Millionaire Matchmaker." In 2019, USA Network brought back the series, as well as original host Mark L. Walberg.
With "Temptation Island" now in the 5th season of its revamped edition, there's never been more renewed interest in the series. Fans looking to revisit the show's early days might have a hard time, however, as the original seasons that aired from 2001 to 2003 aren't available in full online, save some grainy YouTube uploads. Luckily, all of the new episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.
Temptation Island is streaming on Peacock
"Temptation Island" gathers four couples in a remote paradise to test the strength of their respective relationships. The temptation arrives in the form of two dozen attractive singles hoping to find love themselves — even if it means breaking up an existing relationship.
The premise suited Fox in 2001, which would eventually air other morally dubious programs, like "The Swan," but "Temptation Island" was short-lived. Now that the show has been rebooted by USA Network — a subsidiary of NBCUniversal — all four completed seasons are available to those with a subscription to Peacock. New episodes of the ongoing 5th season, which premiered on June 14, hit the website weekly. Fans with a TV provider can also access the episodes on the USA website.
Those without a TV provider or access to Peacock can still watch "Temptation Island" for a small fee of $1.99 per episode. Those are available for purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play. Of course, there's always good old-fashioned cable. Fans can watch new episodes of "Temptation Island" every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.