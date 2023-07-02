Here's Where You Can Watch Temptation Island

While reality TV shows might be a ubiquitous part of the television landscape, the first big reality boom happened in the early aughts, when a flurry of shows premiered following the success of "The Real World" and "Survivor." Many were duds, barely lasting a single season (RIP, "America's Most Smartest Model" — we barely knew ye).

"Temptation Island" premiered in 2001 and was a ratings bomb by its 3rd season. Nevertheless, the series has been reevaluated in hindsight, with The Washington Post dubbing it a "groundbreaker" alongside other dating and love reality shows, like "The Bachelor" and "Millionaire Matchmaker." In 2019, USA Network brought back the series, as well as original host Mark L. Walberg.

With "Temptation Island" now in the 5th season of its revamped edition, there's never been more renewed interest in the series. Fans looking to revisit the show's early days might have a hard time, however, as the original seasons that aired from 2001 to 2003 aren't available in full online, save some grainy YouTube uploads. Luckily, all of the new episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.