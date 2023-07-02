Supernatural: Bloodlines - Why The CW Spin-Off Failed, According To The Creator

For those who don't recall, "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off "The Originals" follows a similar premise to "Supernatural: Bloodlines," but it's set in New Orleans rather than Chicago. The series also focused on rival factions of vampires, witches, and werewolves who were seeking to gain control over their city, only with shades of "Twilight" added in for good measure.

"We wanted to do something set in the 'Supernatural' world but very unlike 'Supernatural,'" Dabb said. "At that point, Supernatural [was] going strong. We didn't know when it was ending, but it certainly didn't feel like it was on its way out, and so we were really worried about taking any elements from the show," the producer explained.

Sadly, the backdoor pilot for the proposed spin-off failed to generate enough interest from fans, and The CW decided to skip over "Supernatural: Bloodlines" rather than granting the show a full season. To make matters worse, though, this wasn't the last time a backdoor pilot would fail for the series, as Season 13, Episode 10 ("Wayward Sisters") also failed to generate its hopeful spin-off.

Now, with the failure of "The Winchesters," it would seem that the secret that made "Supernatural" tick for all of these years was the bond between Sam and Dean and the screen presence of the performers who played them. Either way, 15 seasons is still a heck of a run, even if none of the show's spin-offs have really taken off.