Lost: New Behind The Scenes Details Depict A Toxic Work Environment

While the ending of "Lost" still confuses people to this day, the series defined a generation of TV, captivating audiences with the survival story of Oceanic 815. However, newly surfaced information reveals that the work environment wasn't as relaxing as the show's Hawaii filming location, breeding toxicity, racism, and misogyny.

In her new book "Burn It Down," author and Vanity Fair editor Maureen Ryan exposes the behind-the-scenes toxicity of "Lost," recounting stories from many victims of the workplace culture established on the series. Screenwriters Monica Owusu-Breen and Alison Schapker recalled the "Lost" crew treating them like "Tailies," the show's tail-end survivors who were seen as different from the main-cabin survivors. "Everyone was real nice to us for the first few days. And then they wanted us dead," Owusu-Breen said.

Sources also revealed there was an exclusive behind-the-scenes group on "Lost" that used jokes to cover their bullying and inappropriate comments that crossed the line regarding race and gender. Showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse encouraged the behavior, finding many of the jokes funny, and Cuse's arrival cemented the culture on set. "I can only describe it as hazing. It was very much middle school and relentlessly cruel. And I've never heard that much racist commentary in one room in my career," Owusu-Breen recalled, proving there was much more wrong with "Lost" than what audiences saw on screen.