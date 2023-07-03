The Indonesian Harry Potter That's Totally Not A Rip-Off (And Where To Watch It)

Popular franchises, whether they're movies, books, or television shows, have a big impact on society. As such, it is no surprise that many of them have spawned low-budget knockoffs, loosely based on higher-quality, critically-acclaimed productions. J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series is no exception, and has inspired several projects, such as Henry Skreever from "Arthur" and "Carry On" by Rainbow Rowell. However, fans might not know about the show in Indonesia, merely titled "Alfa."

This series is a whopping 42 hours long, and is more than just a loosely-based adaptation of the popular magical books and movies. Despite claims that any similarities between Alfa and Harry's stories are not intentional and just pure coincidence, a lot of the plot points and characters of the "Harry Potter" franchise can be seen in the series. These include a teacher that can turn into a cat, and a troll attacking a girl in a bathroom, among other familiar occurrences.

This can make one wonder what led to "Alfa" in the first place. In 2011, Hollywood withdrew multiple films from Indonesia over a government dispute regarding taxes. As a result, much of the country was unable to see the final "Harry Potter" film. Though the issue was quickly settled, it raises the question as to whether "Alfa" is the result of fans wanting to see some form of their favorite wizard, or if it was just a blatant rip-off for less-than-desirable purposes.