Whatever Happened To ODR Skis After Shark Tank?

Never let it be said that "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs lack radical inventiveness. Case in point: Kevin Greco's ODR Skis. Greco approached the Sharks during Season 12's holiday episode, hoping to score some funding to aid the company's expansion into the American market. Its breakthrough in the skiing industry? The development of a unique boot that can skate across the snow. The best part? This boot requires no additional equipment, and it is easy to maintain and transport.

Greco aimed to tempt the Sharks into getting in on the ground floor of a new sport and a different kind of fun, asking for $350,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in his company. Even though the boots only cost $100 to make and were sold for $350 each, the business was only beginning to turn a profit in 2020. The Sharks became leery of investing due to this and the fact that the company's projected $1.5 million seemed small compared to the potential billions in the ski equipment industry. In the end, none of the Sharks chose to invest in Greco's product. However, that hasn't deterred ODR Skis, as it continues to operate and make profits.