How The Walking Dead: Dead City Changes Hershel Rhee's Comic Origins
Compared to his mother, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Hershel Rhee (Logan Kim) doesn't get much to do on AMC's "The Walking Dead." He doesn't really factor into the story until the show's final seasons, and even then, he's far from a focal point. Thankfully, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" sheds more light on the now-teenage Hershel and his relationship with his mother. Before being abducted by the sinister Croat (Željko Ivanek), he's shown as having something of a strained relationship with Maggie, though as we know from his appearances in the previous series, he's aware of the threat walkers and evil humans present in the post-apocalyptic world.
For readers of the "Walking Dead" comics, this portrayal may come as something of a surprise. Sure, the live-action Hershel can seem a bit stubborn and disrespectful toward his mother, but he's nothing compared to the version of the character on the page. After spending much of his childhood away from Maggie or being spoiled by her when she was around, the comic Hershel grows up to be an oblivious, self-centered traveling show host. He runs a live attraction called "See The Walking Dead," which he claims exists to educate those unaware of the challenges and dangers the walker-infested world once presented before communities such as the Hilltop colony became a reality.
While the Hershel of "Dead City" could someday grow into his businessman comic book counterpart, his much different life and outlook on the world will more than likely stray him away from that. Not to mention, his time with the Croat will undoubtedly change him forever.
Hershel's time with the Croat will most likely push him further away from his comic counterpart
Arguably the biggest departure when it comes to the live-action Hershel's story compared to that of his comic equivalent is his kidnapping by the Croat. The ruthless former member of the Saviors isn't present in the "Walking Dead" comics, so it's anyone's guess as to what he has in store for Hershel on "The Walking Dead: Dead City." Given his ruthlessness as Negan Smith's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) former torturer, as well as AMC's "Walking Dead" universe not fearing deviations from the source material, it's safe to assume Hershel will be a much different person should he escape the Croat's clutches.
Though we haven't seen him do much, the Croat hasn't held back during his first handful of scenes. He's unsettling, short-tempered, and has a clear love for violence and pain. He doesn't act this way just because he wants to survive as a feared leader, he does so because he enjoys it. That's what makes him such a fearsome presence and someone capable of altering the course of the young Hershel's life. If he's fortunate enough to escape the Croat, odds are Hershel won't act anything like his pampered, self-serving comic book self as he recovers from such a traumatic experience.
