How The Walking Dead: Dead City Changes Hershel Rhee's Comic Origins

Compared to his mother, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Hershel Rhee (Logan Kim) doesn't get much to do on AMC's "The Walking Dead." He doesn't really factor into the story until the show's final seasons, and even then, he's far from a focal point. Thankfully, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" sheds more light on the now-teenage Hershel and his relationship with his mother. Before being abducted by the sinister Croat (Željko Ivanek), he's shown as having something of a strained relationship with Maggie, though as we know from his appearances in the previous series, he's aware of the threat walkers and evil humans present in the post-apocalyptic world.

For readers of the "Walking Dead" comics, this portrayal may come as something of a surprise. Sure, the live-action Hershel can seem a bit stubborn and disrespectful toward his mother, but he's nothing compared to the version of the character on the page. After spending much of his childhood away from Maggie or being spoiled by her when she was around, the comic Hershel grows up to be an oblivious, self-centered traveling show host. He runs a live attraction called "See The Walking Dead," which he claims exists to educate those unaware of the challenges and dangers the walker-infested world once presented before communities such as the Hilltop colony became a reality.

While the Hershel of "Dead City" could someday grow into his businessman comic book counterpart, his much different life and outlook on the world will more than likely stray him away from that. Not to mention, his time with the Croat will undoubtedly change him forever.