Futurama: How To Watch The Series In Chronological Order

Are you ready to fly off into the Wild Green Yonder, "Futurama" fans? With Hulu bringing the series back for a third go-round on July 24, you might be wondering how you can back watch the show through its labyrinthian broadcast history.

"Futurama" got its start on Fox, where its first four seasons ran consecutively. Viewers should proceed through those spates of episodes before watching the four direct-to-DVD movies in order, otherwise, they will likely miss vital character and plot developments that occur with the films. Here, we learn all of the show's basics and get to meet the show's colorful characters. It sets up Philip J. Fry's (Billy West) longing for Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), life at the Planet Express office, and the futuristic, yet familiar universe in which the series operates.

Many events which have future implications on the show's plot occur during these seasons, such as Amy Wong (Lauren Tom) and Kif Kroker (Maurice LaMarche) getting together, and Bender (John DiMaggio) and Fry becoming roommates. We meet Fry's dog Seymour in a heart-tugging episode. "Futurama" — which has a lot of fun jumping back and forth in the timestream and allowing characters to suffer the consequences — presses the reset button with great frequency, which means consuming it in chronologically in airing order will keep you in step with the characters. Though there is one exception on the series when it comes to allowing viewers to consume the show in chronological order once the movies become a factor.