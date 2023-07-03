Did James Marsden's Cyclops Die In X-Men & How Could He Return For Deadpool 3?

Even though the franchise was dominated by Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen), for a good chunk of the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" series' run, Cyclops (James Marsden) is actually the field leader of the mutant team. Sadly, he doesn't get a whole lot to do outside of some entertaining action set pieces and a romantic rivalry with Wolverine over the heart of Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) across "X-Men" and "X2: X-Men United." Then, his story comes to an abrupt and unceremonious end in "X-Men: The Last Stand."

For those who don't recall or have never seen the maligned 2006 "X-Men" feature, Scott Summers begins the feature in shambles. Following the events of "X2," Jean is thought to be dead, and he's struggling to move past the loss of his love. This leads him to venture to Alkali Lake, the place where she sacrificed herself in the previous film, to further his mourning. Miraculously, Jean appears to him there and they embrace. However, something isn't right, which becomes crystallized when we learn that during their kiss, she killed him.

It's a disappointing end to a tragically dull cinematic run for one of the X-Men's most prominent members. Should the rumors prove true, though, Marsden's Cyclops could get another go at the movies via "Deadpool 3." Here's how.