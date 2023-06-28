Julian Sands' Last Movie Before His Tragic Death

When actor Julian Sands passed away at the age of 65 after going missing during a January 13 mountain climbing expedition, the world was left with a wealth of wonderful performances. Some will remember his impassioned work in "A Room with a View"; others will remember his genre performances in horror and science fiction films like "Warlock" and "Gothic." And they have some final films left from him to look forward to this year; most importantly "The Piper," a horror-based take on "The Pied Piper of Hamelin."

"The Piper," which scored a distribution deal at the Cannes Film Festival in May, features a young composer (Charlotte Hope) trying to finish the final work of her mentor. Unfortunately, whenever she plays the piece terrible things occur. She thus has to figure out why the music is so malevolent, and how the tune connects back to the Pied Piper himself.

While IMDb reports it was released nine days before Sands' body was discovered, there is no trailer available for "The Piper" at press time, nor any word as to where the film has been released. Movie fans will have to hold tight to wait and see where they can take it in. But in the meantime, Sands' other most recent film is also out in the wild.