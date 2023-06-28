Community Movie: Joel McHale Says Donald Glover Set To Return And Gives Update On Filming

Six seasons and a movie — the joke that became the motto for "Community" has left fans on the edge of their seats for years, waiting for the ever-elusive promise to finally come to fruition. While the "Community" movie has had its fair share of production issues, questions surrounded whether Donald Glover would participate in the project. Although Glover suggested he would take part, there was no official confirmation until today.

"Donald's coming back, and that's really important," "Community" star Joel McHale revealed on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast. "The fact that Donald's gonna do it, that was the big piece. But I think everyone's coming back. I mean, so far, we're pretty good. And I think that will happen. If not, then, you know, Donald will be there."

As for the plot, "Everybody dies," McHale joked before revealing the plan is to start filming the "Community" movie next summer. With a mid-2024 production start in mind, fans could get the long-awaited project at some point in 2025, assuming all of Hollywood's ongoing strikes have settled in time to start production.