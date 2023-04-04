Donald Glover Suggests He'll Be Taking Part In The Community Movie (If It Actually Happens)

Six seasons and a movie, right? "Community" has teased that idea since Season 2. When it rolled credits for the final time in 2015, Dan Harmon included the message "#andamovie," giving fans hope to one day see their favorite characters on the big screen. Nearly ten years later, the "Community" movie still hasn't happened, and Donald Glover's recent updates provide about as much context as any previous update.

"The 'Community' movie was supposed to be. There's some progress on it," he told GQ. "We're supposed to be shooting it soon. [I] Haven't seen a script. [I] Don't know, and in true Dan [Harmon] fashion, we'll probably get it on the first day, but yeah, I mean, like, it's supposed to be happening, but I know just as much about it as you do."

It's safe to say Glover is the biggest star to come out of "Community," as Harmon wasn't sure that he would sign on for the movie. However, by the sound of things, Glover is fully onboard to return as Troy — assuming it actually happens.