Deadliest Catch's Derrick Ray Took Over The Cornelia Marie To Finish Phil Harris' Story

The untimely death of Phil Harris, captain of the F/V Cornelia Marie, shocked the crab fishing community and "Deadliest Catch" viewers alike. In February 2010 — a month after suffering a stroke — he passed away at the age of 53, leaving behind his two sons and deckhands, Josh and Jake Harris. In the midst of mourning, an important decision had to be made: what would happen to the boat?

During his final moments, Harris requested that his story of helming the Cornelia Marie for 20-plus years be finished on the show for the world to see. It was then that Harris' longtime friend Derrick Ray took over as skipper, tasked with running the vessel in Harris' memory. "That's what Phil asked on his deathbed: finish the story... The end of his life, the end of the Cornelia Marie. Just shut it down. Get it off the show," Ray told EW. "I'm just the guy here to help, end the story, and try to teach the boys [Josh and Jake] a little bit along the way if they will listen to me."

While Ray joined the crew to finish Harris' story, his own experiences on the Cornelia Marie did not make for the smoothest ride for the new captain.