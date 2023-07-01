Joe Pickett: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?

About the time "Yellowstone" became one of the biggest small screen hits of the modern era, studios, and networks began feverishly searching for Western-tinged dramas that might captivate audiences inclined to indulge in such fare. As "Yellowstone" has proven, that audience is surprisingly vast. While the jury is still very much out on many of the neo-Western tales that have popped up in the wake of "Yellowstone," viewers who've tuned in to "Joe Pickett" would likely be quick to tell you it's a worthy successor.

Set in and around the Yellowstone National Park area on the Wyoming side, the series finds "For All Mankind" alum Michael Dorman portraying the title character, a no-nonsense game warden who encounters all manner of trouble — and troublemakers — on the job. "Joe Pickett" debuted on Spectrum in 2021, and quickly became a low-key hit for the streaming venture. So much so that the series didn't just get a renewal at the end of Season 1, but got promoted over to Paramount+ for Season 2.

The new season of "Joe Pickett" debuted on June 4, 2023, and five episodes of badass backwoods action have already premiered on Paramount+. That means the second season of "Joe Pickett" is only halfway through its run, with Paramount+ set to air a total of 10 episodes by season's end.