Joe Pickett: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?
About the time "Yellowstone" became one of the biggest small screen hits of the modern era, studios, and networks began feverishly searching for Western-tinged dramas that might captivate audiences inclined to indulge in such fare. As "Yellowstone" has proven, that audience is surprisingly vast. While the jury is still very much out on many of the neo-Western tales that have popped up in the wake of "Yellowstone," viewers who've tuned in to "Joe Pickett" would likely be quick to tell you it's a worthy successor.
Set in and around the Yellowstone National Park area on the Wyoming side, the series finds "For All Mankind" alum Michael Dorman portraying the title character, a no-nonsense game warden who encounters all manner of trouble — and troublemakers — on the job. "Joe Pickett" debuted on Spectrum in 2021, and quickly became a low-key hit for the streaming venture. So much so that the series didn't just get a renewal at the end of Season 1, but got promoted over to Paramount+ for Season 2.
The new season of "Joe Pickett" debuted on June 4, 2023, and five episodes of badass backwoods action have already premiered on Paramount+. That means the second season of "Joe Pickett" is only halfway through its run, with Paramount+ set to air a total of 10 episodes by season's end.
Here's where you can stream every episode of Joe Pickett
It remains to be seen if "Joe Pickett" will continue its streaming past Season 2. But if you're among the many hooked on the series after its first season-and-a-half, the good news is there's plenty of Joe's story to tell beyond what's already been covered in the series. The show is, after all, based on a hit collection of books from author C.J. Box. As the scribe has already penned more than 20 stories centered on the titular game warden, "Joe Pickett" could be setting up for a lengthy run.
It's far from a given that even diehard fans of Box's books have caught up with the streaming adaptation yet. If that's the case, those fans will be pleased to know you can actually catch up with the entire series in the streaming realm. As for Season 1 of "Joe Pickett," Just Watch is claiming all 10 episodes are currently available as part of your Prime Video, Spectrum, The Roku Channel, or Paramount+ subscriptions. Regarding Season 2, that run of episodes is currently airing on Paramount+, which is the only subscription service streaming them.
If, however, you are not looking to add any of those platforms to your slate of streaming subs, you can still catch up to Seasons 1 and 2 by purchasing episodes through iTunes. That approach will cost you about $2.99 per episode, with the platform also offering the complete first season for about $24.99.