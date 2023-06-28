Deadpool's Fabulous Five Superteam Play A Cruel Trick On The Merc With The Mouth

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool" #8

Deadpool might be the class clown of Marvel superheroes, but that hasn't stopped him from being an important part of several superteams, including the X-Force, the Deadpool Corps, and even a few Avengers spin-off teams.

However, in "Deadpool" #8 from Marvel Comics, his newest team, the Fabulous Five, represents the Merc with a Mouth's closest allies banding together like never before. But Wade Wilson isn't buying what he's seeing. Instead of the Fabulous Five being his dream team, they are actually a full-blown nightmare aiming to take out Deadpool for good.

In the new story, Deadpool faces off against a group of trained killers who have taken the form of some of his friends, with Wilson and his partner Valentine Vuong soon learning the world they are in is not their normal reality but a well-crafted mirage meant to entrance and trick them. Can Deadpool survive the throes of a group of assassins who have a bone to pick with the mutant hero, or is he destined to be defeated even with his incredible healing factor?